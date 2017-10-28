WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Fla. man flashes customers, says he's Jesus

10News Staff , WTSP 9:47 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

A man claiming to be Jesus Christ flashed customers outside a home improvement store, Palm Bay police say.

According to WWSB, Terry Wayne Brothers, 52, was arrested when he was found in his underwear outside a Lowe's. When asked what he was doing, he would only tell police, "I am Jesus Christ."

A woman had called 911 telling them Brothers was naked and waving his private parts at passing cars.

For more, read the WWSP report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Florida man tries to conceal $1,000 cash in rectum, deputies say

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories