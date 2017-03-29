Gator pays unexpected visit to family's home

This gator walked up to a Polk County door this weekend. (Photo: Photo from Jeanne Smith)

A guest came by to visit Lakeland family Monday, but the family probably would rather it hadn't.

About 5 p.m., a couple of girls knocked on the home of Jeanne Smith and told her husband Ken that there was an alligator at their garage door.

Ken went out and -- sure enough -- found the gator, as well as a gathering crowd.

While the call went out for a trapper, the gator crawled from the garage door to the front door. Jeanne said their dogs stood on the other side of the soor, sniffing and cocking their heads as the reptile made scraping noises as it nudged the door.

The trapper came and took away the gator, which measured 6-foot-3.





