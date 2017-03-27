Girl burns hands making slime at home

WTSP
ROCKLAND, Mass. (CBSLA.com) — A little girl from Massachusetts got burned while making a popular kids’ project.

Kathleen Quinn was making homemade slime when she says her hands started hurting.

Her parents took her to the hospital, where doctors said she had second and third degree burns.

Doctors determined her blisters came from extended exposure to Borax, which is an ingredient in homemade slime.

Quinn is expected to make a full recovery.

