MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says what appeared to be a grenade launcher with a live grenade inside was a replica and is similar to what’s used in paintball games.

Employees at Goodwill Manasota’s main store sort through 124-thousand donations a year. That’s about 400 a day and some unusual things come in.

“We get alcohol, illegal drugs, firearms, just got old vintage baseball gloves from the 1940’s-50’s,” said Liza Dressel, an employee at the Goodwill of Manasota.

“We’ve gotten gold teeth, ones, urn with ashes, prosthetic arms,” said Joe Bershures, a Team Leader at the corporate office for Goodwill Manasota’s store.

Add to the list a large taxidermy of a fish, a bat preserved in a jar, or a bay shark. There’s a bright colored chandelier that looks like a piñata.

Goodwill officials say one man dropped off a manmade plane he built but didn’t want to fly. Employees arrive to work one day and found someone dropped off a dug-up ground pool.

But a grenade launcher with what appeared to be a live grenade inside? That’s what volunteers at the Goodwill’s Bargain Barn thought they had this past weekend.

“They are very alarmed when we find firearms or anything along those lines,” said Bershures.

Goodwill officials say the staff is trained to handle it. First-- don’t touch it.

Bershures said, “It never made it to the sales floor before they called law enforcement.”

One deputy also thought it was a grenade launcher, but the sheriff's office says after taking a closer look, it was discovered to be a replica, but it’s definitely not a toy.

Besides receiving some odd items, Goodwill gets some unique ones and some valuable ones.

One shopper found a rare lithograph at the Lakewood Ranch store for 43 dollars. It resold for $2,500 at auction for charity.

“I noticed this yellow helmet,” Justin Doyle said, who says he visits Goodwill stores weekly. Back in 2012, the Green Bay Packers fan found a team helmet. He paid $4.99. There was a Super Bowl XXII sticker on the front.

“It's a Super Bowl XXII sticker, peel it back, you see an NFL playoff sticker, and further back it’s Packers logo,” demonstrated Doyle.

After cleaning it up and doing a little research online, Doyle found the helmet belonged to Super Bowl Champion Tyrone Williams. Number 37 wore this helmet when he started in Super Bowl 32.

“It turned out to be one of the coolest things I’d ever find,” said Doyle.

Don’t get them wrong, Goodwill appreciates your donations. They ask you just to think twice before dropping anything off.

Veronica Miller, Vice President of Goodwill Manasota said, “We rather have items we can resell in our stores, so we can use revenue to provide jobs to people with disabilities or who have barriers to employment.”

