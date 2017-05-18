Gotta go on the road? App says look for a Wawa

Wawa

Every driver has been there. Someone in the car needs a bathroom, and the next rest stop is 42 miles away. So you start scouring the exits for convenient gas stations, and then after picking one, deciding which of the stations in view from the highway ramp looks the cleanest.

Now you can let your fellow travelers guide you. GasBuddy, the app that tracks the lowest gas prices at stations across the USA, also collects reviews of the facilities.

It has just released restroom rankings from its users showing the highest-rated service station brands in all 50 states.

In Florida, Wawa's took the top spot for cleanest johns.

GasBuddy says these stations all score at least three out of five stars from its users, who have left nearly 1.5 million reviews of more than 140,000 gas stations and travel plazas.

