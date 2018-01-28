Happy taco-versary! Couple have fancy dinner at Taco Bell

Eric Lavina and his fiancee Aimee Puyot decided to have a fancy dinner ... at Taco Bell.

An anniversary is a special occasion.

And it's not every day Taco Bell introduces a new menu item.

Local couple Eric Lavina and Aimee Puyot, who are engaged, said they had a hard time deciding which one to celebrate.

So they decided to combine the two.

Guests at the Taco Bell on 4th Street South in St. Petersburg were probably surprised recently to see a table set up with fancy plates and candles. Lavina and Puyot got dressed up and celebrated their anniversary with champagne and the restaurant's new nacho fries.

From the looks of things, a spicy time was had by all.

