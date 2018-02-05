Hernando County man breaks into funeral home and steals autopsy supplies

Aaron Jay Meininger (Photo: Hernando Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPRING HILL, FL-- A Hernando Beach man was caught creeping in and out of the Demarco Family Funeral Home on Commercial Way in the early morning hours of Feb. 2.

Police say when they showed up to the call, they found that the back door had been pried open and nearby a dark colored Chrysler 300 was parked and running with the driver side door open.

Before they even went in to investigate, Aaron Jay Meininger, 29, dressed in dark clothing- including a black beanie hat and dark cloth covering his mouth- walked out the back door holding a flashlight and wearing blue latex gloves.

Police arrested him on the spot. He told them, "I'm doing some stupid s***."

Police say there were multiple odd things in Meininger's car, including autopsy supplies, a bottle of soap and a bottle of formaldehyde powder, a cordless 18 volt drillmaster, a box of "miscellaneous instruments" which were taken from the funeral home.

There was also a silver case of makeup and electric clippers on on the floorboard.

Police found a pry bar and a black drawstring bag with various burglary tools.

Meininger is being held with no bond until his court date on Feb. 26 due to a previous arrest he had already bonded out for on Jan. 31. He was charged with commercial burglary while wearing a mask, possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

