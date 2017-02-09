Honey runs down the walls of bee-infested Texas home

A request for a roofing job at a fixer-upper in Texas led a homeowner to a sticky discovery: Honey dripping down the walls in thin lines, forming sticky, syrupy puddles on the floor.

The cause: Bees, of course. About 50,000 of them, Latanja Levine told Texas’ KIAH, swarming the spaces above the ceiling of her two-story home near Houston.

"It's coming in from the ceiling, down to the walls," Leveine said on KIAH’s NewsFix last week. "I'm mopping it up, mopping in the walls. It's all over the curtains here— just honey. They're probably ruined.”

"When I looked, it's going to other walls and coming through other places and you can see it's coming through cracks and crevices in the crown molding," she said.

See footage of her oozing walls below:

Levine had no idea the home had a bee problem until roofers notified her. Bumblebees became federally protected last year, however, meaning killing the buzzing horde wasn’t an option. Professionals tried a non-lethal method.

“They smoked them out and put them directly into their colonies. There must've been 50,000 bees,” Lee said, adding that “I asked them if they got the Queen bee, and they said, ‘No.’”

USA TODAY