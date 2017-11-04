Hunk of metal pierces driver's windshield

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - It is a motorists worst nightmare: driving on the interstate and suddenly something flies into the windshield.

This terrifying scenario played out for a Minnesota woman last week in Maple Grove, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

On Oct. 27, a 38-year-old woman was driving northbound on Interstate 494 near Interstate 94 when a piece of metal flew off a nearby truck, bounced off the interstate and through the driver's windshield.

"She walked away from the scary crash with a few small cuts," the state patrol wrote in a Facebook post, which included photos from the horrific experience. "We can’t say this enough: Make sure anything you’re transporting is properly secured. Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people."

The driver of the other vehicle has not been located.

