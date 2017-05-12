Italian village backs off offer of paying people to move there

Remember the Italian village that said it would pay people to move there and offer $50 rents?
Never mind.
According to Travel + Leisure, the mayor of Bormida has clarified his statement, saying it was "only a suggestion."
Mayor Daniele Galliano is asking people to "stop calling" about the offer.
Galliano says the bonus, worth about $2,200 U.S., is "a project that we hope to achieve in 2018."
And the $50 rents could happen as early as July.
An Italian news site said Bormida's town council received calls from 17,000 people about the offer.
