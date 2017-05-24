Joker lookalike arrested in Miami

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan after police got reports of someone with the unique description pointing a gun at cars. Miami Dade photo

MIAMI, Fla. -- It did not take long for police to catch a suspect who had green hair and a face tattooed to look like the Joker from the "Batman" movies.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was arrested Tuesday night, according to WPEC, after police got reports of someone with the unique description pointing a gun at cars.

The green-haired suspect was gone by the time officers got to SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard, but they later saw him walking out of the Hammocks Place apartment complex.

Sullivan told the arresting officer he had a gun in his pocket, which had six rounds in the magazine.

According to the arrest report, he told the officer he didn't have a permit because "it's too expensive."

Sullivan also said he is a tattoo model.

