Maid of honor drunk on Fireball wrecks Florida wedding

Amanda Willis (Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- The wedding went off without a hitch, but the reception was another story when a Punta Gorda maid of honor allegedly drunk on Fireball nearly ran over the best man.

WBBH-TV in Fort Myers reported that Amanda Willis started hitting the bottle while the newlywed couple, David and Jennifer Butler, were enjoying their magical day.

Witnesses said that Willis "was a mess" and drank nearly the entire bottle of the cinnamon-flavored whiskey before she started approaching guests and asking for their car keys.

Willis made off with the best man's keys, got into his car and began to drive away when she almost hit David, who reached inside and stopped the vehicle with the emergency brake. WBBH said that David was hanging outside of the car while his feet trailed on the ground.

The belligerent maid of honor didn't stop at that and went into berzerker mode by going back inside the reception and chugging a bottle of Captain Morgan rum. Then she hit one of the party guests.

It was chaos even after deputies arrived to place Willis under arrest. WBBH said that she exposed herself to deputies and assaulted two medics at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, all the while claiming that she was having an asthma attack.

"It was insane. Absolutely insane," witness Jena Templeton told WBBH.

