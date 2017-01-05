Man charged with burning underwear at Starbucks

Police were already in the parking lot of the Starbucks when a manager alerted them to Randy's Sullivan's underwear fire. Leon County sheriff photo

A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire -- after taking it off -- in the bathroom of a bustling Tennessee Street Starbucks.

Minutes after Randall Sullivan entered the bathroom Tuesday evening, employees noticed the smell of smoke wafting through the coffee shop, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

A barista told Tallahassee Police she saw him enter the bathroom where he remained for a long time.

When she checked on him, he was leaving the bathroom. The employee found smoldering pair of underwear on the floor amidst the busy coffee shop.

Police already in the parking lot were alerted and Sullivan was taken into custody. Officers found a lighter in his pocket, court records say.

