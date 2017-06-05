Man defies tornado to get lawn cut

Cecilia Wessels told CBC News that she went to take a nap Friday as her husband, Theunis, started to cut the grass because it was on his to-do list at their home in Three Hills, in Alberta, Canada.

A wife's photo of her husband casually mowing his lawn with a huge tornado swirling behind him is causing a storm on social media.

She was then awakened by their 9-year-old daughter who was upset that her father would not come inside because there was something like a tornado.

Theunis Wessels said that the twister might have looked close, but it wasn't and was actually moving away from the home.

"I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, 'Look there's a tornado,' and now everyone is like, 'Why is your husband mowing the lawn?"' Cecilia Wessels told the CBC.

"Our whole street, everyone was on their back patios taking pictures," she added.

