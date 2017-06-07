Disgruntled citizen releases bed bugs at City Hall

A municipal office building in Maine has reopened after officials say a disgruntled man slammed a cup full of bedbugs on the counter, releasing about 100 of the pests. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: STAN HONDA, 2010 AFP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A municipal office building in Maine has reopened after officials say a disgruntled man slammed a cup full of bedbugs on the counter, releasing about 100 of the pests.

Bed bugs thrown on counter inside City Center in Augusta by man, the city manager says (image ctsy: City Manager William Bridgeo) pic.twitter.com/u39Ouzs1vJ — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

Augusta officials told the Kennebec Journal that exterminators are confident all the bedbugs were killed before the City Center building opened Monday.

City development director Matt Nazar said a man came into the city’s General Assistance office on Friday seeking help with bedbugs at his apartment. Nazar said the apartment was already being sprayed and the man didn’t qualify for assistance finding other housing.

According to WGME, the man yelled “They’re your problem, now!” before dumping the cup of bed bugs.

Nazar said the man told police he wanted the government workers to experience what he was experiencing. Nazar called it “an extraordinary bit of misdirected anger.”

