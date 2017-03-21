WTSP
Close

Police: Man steals cars, runs from trooper, climbs atop semi

Heidi Wigdahl, KARE , WTSP 9:40 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A video posted to Facebook, of a car theft suspect climbing on top of a semi-tractor trailer to avoid arrest on I-94, has been viewed more than half a million times.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Alexandria.

According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, Brett Huber, 25, stole a car in Alexandria and then abandoned it in Osakis before stealing another car in Gordon Township.

At 2 p.m., Todd County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft and burglary. Authorities say Huber entered an attached garage at a home on Cable Circle and then stole a car from a home on Cable Drive in Gordon Township.

Huber then crashed that stolen vehicle -- landing in the median near County Road 3 SE and I-94 in Todd County, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

In a video posted by Jenny Anderson on Facebook, you can see Huber walking on I-94 and slowing down traffic. The video then shows Huber running away from a Minnesota State Patrol squad car. He then climbs on top of a semi-truck.

As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 620,000 times.

According to Lt. Tiffani Nielson, a trooper arrested Huber for DWI and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Lt. Nielson said they obtained a search warrant for a blood test. Results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will take 6-8 weeks, according to Lt. Nielson.

Meanwhile, the Todd County Sheriff's Office charged Huber on Monday with 1st-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He could face additional charges through state patrol and Douglas County.

© 2017 KARE-TV

WTSP

Suspect sought in road rage fight over Trump sticker

WTSP

Pasco road rage suspect allegedly attacks woman

WTSP

Gunman fires at moving crew during road rage fight

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories