Man tired of walking steals forklift -- again

Officials say Bradley Barefoot took the forklift because he was tired of walking.

A Florida man was arrested for stealing a forklift ... again, officials said.

According to our news partners at WKMG, Port Orange police said Bradley Barefoot, 43, told them stole the forklift because he was tired of walking.

In April 2016, Daytona Beach police said Barefoot took a forklift from behind a Best Buy. After moving a few boxes, he took the forklift for a drive to a Bob Evans restaurant.

At the time, he told police he took the forklift because it was better than walking.

