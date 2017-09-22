Man who said the world is ending Saturday changed his mind

Planet Earth. (Photo: Getty Images)

David Meade, who claimed the world will end Saturday, said doomsday isn't this weekend after all.

“The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending,” he told The Washington Post. “A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October.”

Meade, Christian and self-published author, laid out his "astronomical, scientific, the Book of Revelation and geopolitics" ideology in his book Planet X — The 2017 Arrival. He claims Sept. 23 "Planet Nibiru" will collide with the Earth.

But now Meade is saying this event won't mark the apocalypse, but rather a series of dire events over the course of weeks, The Washington Post reports.

NASA has said "Nibiru" or "Planet X" doesn't exist and this is a hoax. Christian leaders have also disputed the claims. Christianity Today calls Meade "a made-up leader in a made-up field."

Even some translations of Biblical scripture refutes men making claims about knowing the date of the end. Just take a look at Matthew 24:36, which says: "But about that day or hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

Many like Meade have tried to pinpoint doomsday in the past. But, here we all are. At least for now.

© 2017 WTSP-TV