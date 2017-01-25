Man with mop on head seeks egg in Port St. Lucie

James Dizney Fields. St. Lucie sheriff photo

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man accused of having a mop on his head was arrested after a neighbor reported the mop-wearing man “terrified his entire family,” a police report states.

James Dizney Fields, 58, of Southeast Marsh Avenue in Port St. Lucie, was arrested on a disturbing the peace charge after the Jan. 13 incidents.

A man identified as the victim told Port St. Lucie police a man banged on his door about 8 p.m.

He said he opened the door and saw a man with “a mop over his face as if it were a mask,” a report states. The victim couldn’t understand the mop-donning dude so he closed and locked his door.

He said the mop man kept banging on his door window. He also rang the doorbell with the end of the damaged mop.

Mops are not commonly used as disguises or Halloween costumes.

Police found the alleged mop man, identified as Fields, as he threw paper on a fire in his garage.

Police communicated with Fields, who is hearing impaired, by writing.

Asked why he knocked at the neighboring home with a mop on his face, Fields stated, “Because I was born a comedian … and I liked to tease people … I was short of an egg and needed eggs to make a cake.”

The victim identified Fields as the person who “terrified his entire family.”

