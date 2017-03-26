Manatee County woman accused of striking man with birdhouse

The victim complained to medical staff that Monica Mehanny, of Palmetto, Fla., threatened to hit him. Staff members told the victim to file a complaint with a written letter. Collier County sheriff photo

NAPLES, Fla. A 24-year old woman was arrested Friday for allegedly hitting a man with a birdhouse at the Willough Healthcare System, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim complained to medical staff that Monica Mehanny, of Palmetto, Fla., threatened to hit him. Staff members told the victim to file a complaint with a written letter.

As he was writing, Mehanny walked in and struck him across the face with a small wooden birdhouse within view of three staff members, deputies said.

The staff members quickly intervened and broke up the fight.

Mehanny is now in custody facing battery charges with no bond set.

WINK