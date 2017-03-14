Woman arrested for sex with family dog

Amanda McClammy. (Photo: MCSO)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe woman is facing charges of bestiality after police found video on her phone of her having sex with her family's dog, the Maricopa County Sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday.

Amanda Leigh McClammy, 32, was arrested along with her husband Feb. 27 in relation to a domestic violence incident.

While officers took them to jail, the husband told them about a video on McClammy's cellphone that showed her having sex with their dog.

Detectives found evidence of the video in question on McClammy's phone, according to MCSO.

Both face domestic violence charges and McClammy faces a charge of bestiality.

