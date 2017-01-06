Me-ouch! La. kitty gets stuck in garage door

Bella the cat had to be rescued after getting stuck in a garage door. (Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Cats can get themselves into tight spaces, but it's harder to imagine a tighter space than the one this Louisiana kitty found herself in.

Bella's owner in Ascension Parish told officials he had left his home to get lumber to repair recent flood damage, and the cat must have been sleeping on the garage door when he closed it.

That left Bella in a precarious spot -- wedged in the garage door frame.

Deputy Mike Scott responded to the emergency call from one of the neighbors.

"Never in all my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw on my arrival," he said.

Scott and the neighbors went about rescuing Bella, removing the upper part of the frame.

Meanwhile, the owner returned to find the emergency vehicles and went into a panic. He was reassured after Scott checked out the cat and found no injuries.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

