Victor Thompson

Usually Victor Thompson stands out in a crowd, but if he's in a pack of Patriots fans this weekend, he might be blending in.

Thompson, the subject of four arrest warrants in Pinellas County dating back to 2015, has his skull tattooed to match a New England Patriots helmet.

The tattoos have gotten him national attention, making him the subject of stories on The Huffington Post, The Smoking Gun and Breitbart News websites.

Thompson is wanted on four drug warrants.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in a 2014 arrest for possession of a hallucinogenic substance and trespassing. He was sentenced to time served, fined $550 and had his driver's license revoked.

In early 2015, he was charged with possession of a hallucinogenic substance and having an open container. He pleaded no contest and was fined $118.

