Mystery mermaid has police puzzled

Joanna says she's a mermaid.

Police in Fresno, Calif., are trying to solve a mermaid mystery.

They are trying to identify a woman who was found walking in a street. Her hair was wet, and she was naked except for a black sports bra.

When asked who she was, she replied she was a mermaid named Joanna.

To top it off, the woman has webbed feet.

Her answers to other questions was "I don't know."

Police estimate her to be between 18 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-2455.

© 2017 WTSP-TV