Naked woman causes commotion at Hartsfield-Jackson, on social media

Naked woman walks through Atlanta Airport

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 4:54 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

ATLANTA -- An unusual - and possibly unwanted - sight greeted several passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday afternoon.

That's where, according to police and a video that has surfaced online, a woman was spotted running around Terminal B completely naked. Police said she had apparently purchased a ticket with cash before beginning the unusual act.

For a time, the woman continued to run around the area flashing multiple people. However, she was soon taken into custody. What spurred the strange incident isn't known at this point. Police took the woman to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Travelers also reacted: 

