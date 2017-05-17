WTSP
Neighbor: Man trying to kiss snake when it bit his tongue

10News Staff , WTSP 7:05 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

A Florida man who was bitten by a rattlesnake on his tongue was trying to kiss the snake, neighbors said.

Ron Reinold is expected to survive.

According to our partners at  WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, Charles Goff found the snake Monday and picked it up. He said he knows how to handle snakes. He put it in a tank and told people not to play with it.

The next morning before I got up, they were playing with the snake," Goff said. "One boy said, 'I'm going to kiss it in the mouth,' and the snake bit him in the face."

