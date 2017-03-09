New UF student body president busted on spring break

William Smith Meyers

The newly elected student body president at the University of Florida was arrested in Key West after drunkenly damaging some motorcycles.

According to Monroe County jail records, William Smith Meyers was arrested early Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times say Meyers, 22, pushed over two motorcycles and was so drunk he forgot he was in Key West.

Meyers is a former Plant High School student.

For more, read The Times report.

