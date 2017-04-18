Obituary: Man dies peacefully after being told Trump impeached

Image of a funeral. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

An obituary published in The Oregonian says a 75-year-old man died “peacefully” after being told that “Donald Trump has been impeached.”

“Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded,” the obituary for Michael Garland Elliott says.

Elliott, who was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, and later moved to Long Beach, California, died on April 6. He was a Porsche enthusiast and a member of a semi-pro basketball team that, according to his obit, toured the U.S. playing exhibition games while dressed as women.

“At such times Mike was called Skaggy Maggie and continued round-ball domination, albeit with a different uniform,” his obit says.

Nothing, however, touched him like golf, which he was passionate about.

“One time (that we know of) he was angered by an errant shot and threw his club into a tree,” the obit says. “Eventually every club in his bag was in that tree. Mike’s health had declined over the past decade, and when he was no longer able to golf he accepted it with grace and humor, and threw things at the TV instead.”

Elliott is survived by his ex-wife Teresa Elliott.

“Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard,” the obit says, adding that it was Teresa who told Elliott in his final moments that Trump was impeached. (In fact, Mr. Trump has not been impeached and remains U.S. president.)

“Mike will be forever missed but never forgotten,” it says.

