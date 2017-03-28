Pet hair watch

Cat hair watch made by Analog Watch Company (Photo: Analog Watch Company)

We told you about the perfume that smells like a kitten... well we found something else that cat lovers might like.

A cat watch.

No, it's not a watch with cats on it. It's a watch line with cat fur.

Analog Watch company says if you send them an airtight bag of your cat's fur, they will create a hair custom order timepiece. It's part of the company's new line called "Companion Collection."

It's not just for cats either. They can do this with dog, bunny hair even hamster hair.

It's real and it's takes about a month to fill the order and costs about $200.

You can place your orders starting April 1st, and no it's not an April Fool's joke.

