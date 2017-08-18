Football players beat up man suspected of trying to rob them

Angelo Martinez allegedly tried to carjack three football players.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man accused of trying to carjack three football players.

Police arrested 21-year-old Angelo Martinez last week.

They say Martinez stopped the group as they were leaving football practice at Loma Linda Community Center and asked for a ride.

The men agreed, but Martinez pulled a gun on them. Officers say one of the men asked if he could at least take his phone with him.

When Martinez went to grab it they tackled him, and held him until police arrived.

When police arrived, they found the gun was fake.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.