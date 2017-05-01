Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes

(Photo: Special to The News-Press)

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) - Police in southwest Florida say they arrested a naked man who was attacking mailboxes with a machete.



The News-Press reports that 36-year-old Yudier Duenas-Sosa was arrested Saturday night in a Cape Coral neighborhood.



Officers say Duenas-Sosa was taken into custody without incident, but his cousin was arrested after she charged at officers in an attempt to prevent Duenas-Sosa's arrest. Police say the man and woman had been in the area for a party and were both intoxicated.



Duenas-Sosa faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, while his cousin is charged with resisting arrest.



Jail records didn't list attorneys for them.

© 2017 Associated Press