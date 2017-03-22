Police: Woman spits on officer, says she's Pakistani royalty

Angela Christine Millikin, 23, of Gulf Breeze, was arrested Tuesday morning. Santa Rose County sheriff

A woman who police say bit her uncle is facing additional charges after she allegedly provided authorities a false name and spat on an officer.

Angela Christine Millikin, 23, of Gulf Breeze, was arrested Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 4 a.m. to a call near Oriole Beach Road and Wind Meadow Drive after it was reported that a white female in a red shirt and gray shorts who was allegedly involved in a recent attack had left the scene.

Officers stopped to speak with Millikin, who matched the description, but she told officers her name was Duchess "Christine Pharoah" and she was Pakistani royalty, according to the arrest report. Millikin gave police her real date of birth though, so officers matched her to the description and took her back to the scene.

