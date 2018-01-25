WTSP
Polk County sheriff poses for photo with Sasquatch

Mark Bergin, WTSP 9:45 AM. EST January 25, 2018

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posed for a photo with none other the Sasquatch.

The sheriff's office posted the picture to its Twitter page on Thursday morning.

The tweet reads: "Sasquatch-seekers! Look no further - he’s in #Lakeland! 😂 #OnlyinPolk"

