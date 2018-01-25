Polk County sheriff poses for photo with Sasquatch

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posed for a photo with none other the Sasquatch.
The sheriff's office posted the picture to its Twitter page on Thursday morning.
The tweet reads: "Sasquatch-seekers! Look no further - he’s in #Lakeland! 😂 #OnlyinPolk"
Sasquatch-seekers! Look no further - he’s in #Lakeland! 😂 #OnlyinPolk pic.twitter.com/QXMaJmbRcn— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) January 25, 2018
