Pool float going viral because it looks like something else

An unfortunately designed pool float is sweeping the Internet.
It's called the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float, and it sells for $80. but it's its resemblance to another product that is fueling its popularity.
Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33— Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017
Naturally, this spawned strong reaction on social media:
If you don't want to lose this on the pool deck, just pull off the adhesive strip on the back and attach it to your chair!— Becky McG. (@bmmcgar) July 3, 2017
Won't it soak up half the pool water? 😃— appalledvoter (@appalledvoter) July 3, 2017
So it's apparently a thing at big box stores… pic.twitter.com/nT6LWCY4GR— admford (@admford) July 3, 2017
© 2017 WTSP-TV
