Purr-fect game: Cat steals show at Marlins game

The Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty may have competition.
Unlike our costumed kitty, however, this one comes by his cattiness naturally.
During the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves game Tuesday night, a real-live black cat made its way into right field of Marlins Park.
An umpire, probably guessing the little guy hadn't paid his way into the stadium, tried to round it up, but the critter took off, scaling a wall in center field, then ensconcing itself into a pop-art sculpture there.
The Marlins wasted no time in trying to adopt the little furball as a mascot, taking votes on a name for it.
The team and the stadium's Twitter accounts couldn't resist having fun with the cat.
We must remind the Marlins, however, that our Kitty came first. And would probably win in a dance-off.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
