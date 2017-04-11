Purr-fect game: Cat steals show at Marlins game

A cat snuck into Marlins Park on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty may have competition.

Unlike our costumed kitty, however, this one comes by his cattiness naturally.

During the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves game Tuesday night, a real-live black cat made its way into right field of Marlins Park.

A brief paws in the action... 🐱 pic.twitter.com/n3hJ7zjzCe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

An umpire, probably guessing the little guy hadn't paid his way into the stadium, tried to round it up, but the critter took off, scaling a wall in center field, then ensconcing itself into a pop-art sculpture there.

The Marlins wasted no time in trying to adopt the little furball as a mascot, taking votes on a name for it.

So... what should we name our #RallyCat? 🐱🤔 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

The team and the stadium's Twitter accounts couldn't resist having fun with the cat.

Our #OpeningNight attendance: 36,519 humans + one cat. 🐱 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

.@kbclaw34 claws his way out of the bases loaded jam in the 7th! 😉



We lead, 8-4.#LetsGoFish pic.twitter.com/cmHihhPpBZ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

We must remind the Marlins, however, that our Kitty came first. And would probably win in a dance-off.

I'm getting pumped for #Gasparilla this weekend... Who is coming out to see me?!? pic.twitter.com/sTAHAVJtnF — DJ Kitty (@RaysDJKitty) January 27, 2016

