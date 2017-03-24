Sarasota police caught up in monkey business

A Sarasota police officer poses with a simian friend. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

Sarasota police officers are serious about their jobs. So you can't blame them for having a little fun when they can.

The police department posted this on their Facebook page about an encounter with a tiny citizen.

There is no monkeying around on our night shift. Or is there? Several of our night shift Officers responded to a dispute and encountered this little guy. Everything was resolved and it turned out one of the people involved with the call owns the monkey. Before the Officers continued with their shift, they had to take care of a little monkey business. #FunnyFriday

Sarasota police encountered this little monkey during their rounds. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

