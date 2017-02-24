WTSP
S.C. man goes airborne trying to snatch protester's Confederate flag

CBS/AP , WTSP 8:57 AM. EST February 24, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina Black Lives Matter organizer has been arrested after he went airborne over a police barrier on live television to try to seize a large Confederate battle flag from a protester.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis says 31-year-old Muhiyidin d’Baha, whose legal name is Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WCSC-TV’s cameras were rolling when Moye jumped through police tape and tried to wrestle the flag away before being tackled by police.

The protest occurred outside near the Sottile Theater at the College of Charleston, where Bree Newsome was speaking about social justice and activism.

Newsome was arrested in 2015 after she climbed a flagpole and temporarily removed the Confederate flag from in front of the South Carolina Statehouse. Newsome’s charges were later dropped.

