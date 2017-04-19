Sheriff: Naked man harasses drivers on I-10

Numerous calls reported 60-year-old Carl B. Schmidt of Montgomery was pacing near the side of the road performing lewd acts on himself as motorists drove by. Madison County sheriff photo

An Alabama man is facing charges after Highway Patrol troopers say he was nakedly harassing drivers on Interstate 10 Tuesday.

Numerous calls reported 60-year-old Carl B. Schmidt of Montgomery was pacing near the side of the road performing lewd acts on himself as motorists drove by.

The first call came in near Marianna. Schmidt then drove east for nearly 100 miles when at about 6:15 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught up to him in his 2009 Toyota Sequoia in Madison County.

