Smoking driver runs barefoot from crash, St. Pete police say

St. Petersburg police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who smashed a stolen car into a tractor-trailer, then ran away barefoot from the crash.

Oh, and he managed to do all this without dropping his cigarette.

The crash happened Tuesday behind 923 Dr. Martin Luther King Street South.

If you can identify this smashing smoker, police would like to to contect them at their non-emergency number 893-7780, text SPPD + your tip to TIP411, or send them a message on Facebook.

