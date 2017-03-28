So here's a video of a man walking a kangaroo in Detroit

"Was that a kangaroo in Detroit?" Getty photo

Well, this is a new one.

Here is a Snapchat video posted Tuesday night that's making the rounds on social media of a man walking - well, running - a hopping kangaroo on a leash down Birchcrest Dr. in Detroit.

The context and/or back story of this video is unclear as of now. But you can tell it's Detroit for two reasons: The Birchcrest Dr. street sign is in the video and it has Snapchat's geolocation stamp for Detroit on it in the bottom right corner (you can't stamp Detroit on a video if your mobile device is not geolocated in Detroit).

We have many questions that we're following up on. How did this man get a kangaroo? Why is it on a leash? What is going on? One thing we do know: It's not from the Detroit Zoo.

"All of our kangaroos are present and accounted for," Detroit Zoo spokeswoman Patricia Janeway said.

She said the one in the video was probably purchased through the exotic pet trade, which is known to also include reptiles, turtles, snakes and primates.

"Unfortunately, there are millions of exotic animals that are for sale," she said. "It's a problem."

Kangaroos, which are marsupials native to Australia, require specialized "diet, healthcare and general maintenance the average person can't provide," she said.

Also, leashes are a no-no.

"I don't know why anyone would want to have a kangaroo on a leash," Janeway said. "It's not good for the welfare of the animal. Not at all."

In July 2014, the zoo took in 30 animals removed from a Warren garage. They included lemurs, coatis foxes, rabbits, an owl and more. A man was charged with harboring exotic animals, animal cruelty and more.

