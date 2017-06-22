Someone's leaving cheeky scribbles across St. Petersburg

There's an art mystery that St. Pete residents want to get to the bottom of.
Someone -- or someones -- are leaving graffiti of buttocks on walls.
Out news partners of The Tampa Bay Times report dozens of the scrawlings -- four lines forming a picture of three cheeks -- have been found since spring. There have been variations, with up to seven buttocks.
City officials are aware of the cheeky art.
For more, read The Times article.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs