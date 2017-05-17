WTSP
Storm chaser proposes to girlfriend near whirling tornado

Doyle Rice, USA Today , WTSP 5:03 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

Tornadoes have photobombed weddings before, but a twister on Tuesday witnessed a marriage proposal.

With a tornado spinning in the background near McLean, Texas, storm chaser Alex Bartholomew got down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton.

"Wow what a day," Bartholomew said on his Facebook post. "2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES!"

The rope-like tornado looks to be a mile or two away from the happy couple. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there were two reports of tornadoes near McLean, Texas, on Tuesday, but no damage was reported.

