Storm chaser proposes to girlfriend near whirling tornado

A tornado near McLean, Texas, in May of this year. EPA photo

Tornadoes have photobombed weddings before, but a twister on Tuesday witnessed a marriage proposal.

With a tornado spinning in the background near McLean, Texas, storm chaser Alex Bartholomew got down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton.

"Wow what a day," Bartholomew said on his Facebook post. "2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES!"

The rope-like tornado looks to be a mile or two away from the happy couple. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there were two reports of tornadoes near McLean, Texas, on Tuesday, but no damage was reported.

Engagement by McLean, TX Tornado Video of the engagement underneath the storm that produced a beautiful tornado out in the middle of nowhere! The perfect backdrop for a storm chaser couple's engagement! Congrats to Alex Bartholomew and Britney Fox Cayton!!! Posted by Tornado Intercept on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM