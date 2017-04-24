Strip club worker dies after accidentally being shot

. (Photo: Thinkstock, Stefano Garau)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A worker making repairs at a Florida strip club was fatally shot when a gun discharged from another room in what authorities describe as an accident.



The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 55-year-old Darryl Rudolph was found dead last Friday in a storage room at the Sugar D's Adult Club in West Palm Beach with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.



The sheriff's office said in a news release that Rudolph died at a nearby hospital.



Investigators determined that Rudolph was fixing items in a back storage room at the club when another worker was moving a firearm off a shelf in an adjacent room.



The gun discharged, striking Rudolph.



News reports identified Rudolph as the father of Florida State football player Travis Rudolph.

