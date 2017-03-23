The internet is trolling Cracker Barrel, and it's hilarious

Cracker Barrel is taking criticism for allegedly firing Brad's wife. Getty photo

So why was "Brad's wife" fired from Cracker Barrel?

That's what the internet wants to know after a man named Bradley Reid Byrd posted to the restaurant chain's Facebook page seeking answers. He asks: "Why did you fire my wife?" He continues that she was fired on his birthday and has worked at the restaurant for 11 years. Allegedly, of course.

And then the internet revolted.

#Justiceforbradswife is a thing on Twitter, there's a Change.org petition and just about every recent post on Cracker Barrel's Facebook page is being trolled by commenters making remarks about Brad's wife.

One of the latest posts from the company, featuring a short video of mulberry pancakes, has more than 11,500 comments, and counting, all making remarks about Brad's wife.

For example, Facebook user Stephen Lbaz commented, "1 1/2 cups flour, 3 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbs sugar, 1 1/4 cups milk, 1 egg, 3 tbs butter, melted, Assorted mixed berries (for garnish), Tears from Brads Wife. Mix all ingredients but fruit while throwing head back in a maniacal evil laugh. Cook on a flattop until done. Serve topped with fruit, syrup, and slice of corporate evil. #justiceforbradswife. " His comment received more than 4,700 likes.

Another comment from Facebook user Jackie Furlong reads, "I think whoever is in charge of social media should resign and give their job to Brad's wife. Clearly you're not answering the masses... Brad's wife would" to the tune of more than 16,000 likes.

The petition reads:

"Brad was a kind and simple man. His wife, a loyal Cracker Barrel employee of 11 years. On a day that should have been full of cake and laughter, there was sorrow. It was Brad's birthday ... and his wife, Nanette, was unfairly, unjustly, terminated from her employment. 11 years, Cracker Barrel. 11 long, hard years. It is for this reason, we demand answers."

But here is the real question: Where the heck is Cracker Barrel in all of this? And is Brad's wife real? The company hasn't been responding to comments, and has not responded to my inquiry yet, either. Local stores — I called the restaurants in Melbourne, Viera and Titusville — aren't getting calls, they say, but the topic is buzzing among employees.

According to Facebook commenters and the Change.org petition — which means the validity of this is totally up in the air — Brad's wife is a woman named Nannette who was fired from a restaurant in Corydon, Indiana. She was told it just "wasn't working out," according to the commenter. Of course, Cracker Barrel has yet to confirm or deny this claim.

Either way, the social media spectacle is nothing short of hilarious, and shows just how fast the internet can turn on a brand. But is it helping or hurting Cracker Barrel? Well, we're talking about it, aren't we? And to be honest, some biscuits and sawmill gravy sound pretty good right now.

Florida Today