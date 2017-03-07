Truck driver: Cat survives 400 miles clinging under semi

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A long-haul semitrailer driver from Minnesota thought he had lost his feline traveling companion for good when the cat jumped out of his truck at a rest stop in Ohio.
But it was a joyful reunion for Paul Robertson and his beloved Percy when he discovered the cat had been clinging to the undercarriage of his 18-wheeler for 400 miles through snow and rain.
Percy jumped out of a semitrailer window while Robertson was sleeping at the rest stop. After a long search, Robertson says he knew he had to leave Percy behind to meet a delivery deadline.
Robertson says when he finally reached Shoals, Indiana, he spotted what he thought was a stray cat near his truck. As he got a closer look he was astonished to discover it was Percy.
Robertson says "it was a lovefest" after that.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs