TSA agents bound the cat curled up in a suitcase full of clothes. (Photo: TSA)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a right way to travel with your cat and a wrong way.

The TSA said one of its officers found a cat packed inside checked luggage at Pennsylvania’s Erie International Airport.

The feline, named Slim, was curled up in a pile of clothes inside the bag.

“While this could have been extremely dangerous for the 6-month old cat, Slim is just fine and is currently residing under the care of the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania,” the TSA wrote on Instagram.

GoErie.com reported the cat belonged to Olivia Sari, 21, and Nicholas M. Larrison, 21, both of North Port. They could be fined, the website said..

