Underwear-clad Pa. suspect dangles from window after escape try

Deputies try to rescue Jason Millward after he jumped from a third-floor window. (Photo: Williams, Tim (KDKA))

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Dramatic moments caught on video as a suspect in his underwear tries to escape from deputies by jumping out a third-story window.

Jason Millward, 24, was wanted for skipping his trial for assaulting a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest him at an apartment building in Adamsburg Borough.

“As soon as [Millward] answered the door and saw them, he made a run for the window and went out the window,” Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

The deputies grabbed Millward’s arms and tried to pull him to safety.

“The deputies simply wanted to get him into custody safely,” Held said.

Construction workers nearby grabbed a ladder nearby to try and help.

“Get on the ladder, get on the ladder Jason,” you can hear deputies yelling over and over.

Deputies say Millward told them he had a gun in his pocket but he was only wearing underwear.

Millward kicked the ladder out of his way and refused to climb down the ladder and come back inside.

“He was yelling things like, ‘Shoot me,’ ‘Kill me,’ that kind of thing,” Held said.

Due to the wet and rainy conditions, the deputies ultimately lost their grip and Millward fell to the ground.

Millward landed on a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

The Corporal was treated and released with a minor head injury.

Luckily, Millward was not injured in the incident.

“I commend the deputies involved in this incident. Here is a Defendant that has been charged with assaulting one their peers, tries to escape, and our Deputies still did everything that they could to help him down off of the window ledge and take him into custody safely,” Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

Millward was booked into the Allegheny County Jail and is facing additional charges of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Millward was already charged after stabbing a deputy in the back of the neck while trying to escape in 2015.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved