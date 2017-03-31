Video shows bicyclist nearly get hit twice

Scary video from China shows a bicyclist nearly get hit twice in a traffic accident.

In the video from Suyu District, Suqian City of east China's Jiangsu Province, the electric bicycle rider is seen trying to cross a road, then getting struck by a minibus.

The minibus driver gets out and hurries to check on the driver, forgetting to use the hand brake to stop the minibus.

The minibus begins to move backward, and almost rolls over the man lying on ground.

"Fortunately, the minibus did not roll over the man. According to the medical diagnosis, the man surnamed Chen was injured on chest, with some ribs fractured," said Chen Tong, a traffic policeman.

The man was hospitalized, but has been released.

