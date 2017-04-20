Video: Woman puts dog in garbage can

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Which is more dangerous, I-4 or US-1?
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Truck drags car
-
Quaduplets born in Sarasota County
-
Woman helps injured officer during fight with suspect
-
BP Oil Spill 7 years later
-
McDonald's worker stalled Stephens
-
BREAKING: Elizabeth Thomas found safe, ex-teacher arrested
-
No-fault insurance may be on way out
-
Sheriff: Video shows worker stealing from elderly woman
More Stories
-
ISIS claims responsibility for killing Paris officerApr 20, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Two police officers shot in downtown SeattleApr 20, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl Elizabeth Thomas…Apr 20, 2017, 1:50 p.m.