Video: Woman's head stuck in subway doors; bystanders walk on by

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a bizarre situation Tuesday in the Bronx.

A woman somehow managed to get her head stuck in the doors of a 4 train at Woodlawn Terminal.

It happened Tuesday.

#TSRCutTheFoolery: If you thought you were having a bad day just be glad this isn't you but I'm just trying to figure out why everybody walking past like nothing is happening 😩😩 #DontWantToGoToHellForGiggling #NewYorkersAintSh*t A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT



The video shows the woman trapped in the door as several people pass by.

At one point the video shows an MTA worker nearby. The MTA tells CBS2 this worker was aware of the issue and went to the conductor’s cab to free the woman.

Once freed, the unidentified woman refused medical attention and left the scene, according to the MTA.

It was not immediately clear how the woman became trapped in the doors.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.